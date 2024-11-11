Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,399 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF by 20,080.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 723,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 720,281 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BWZ opened at $26.15 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade sovereign debt from countries outside the US with maturities between 1-3 years. BWZ was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.