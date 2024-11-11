Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,857,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $277.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.90 and its 200 day moving average is $272.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $225.38 and a one year high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.