Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 54,455 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,455 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,984,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 432,252 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 373,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 355,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,376,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

