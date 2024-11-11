Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.