Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $583.92.

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennox International from $604.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Lennox International news, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total transaction of $199,215.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,393.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total value of $199,215.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,393.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,108 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Lennox International by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lennox International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $630.95 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $386.11 and a 52 week high of $636.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.90 and its 200-day moving average is $555.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

