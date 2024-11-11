LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LivaNova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in LivaNova by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LivaNova by 97.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 117.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LivaNova by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

