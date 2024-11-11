Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,744 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Loews were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Loews by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 349,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 47,013 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $64.97 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,338.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,460. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

