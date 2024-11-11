LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after buying an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,684,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial stock opened at $312.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $312.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

