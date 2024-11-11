Mainstream Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.70 billion, a PE ratio of 159.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.78.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.