Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matrix Service Stock Up 2.0 %

MTRX stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.25. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 282,086 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 147,942 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107,820 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

