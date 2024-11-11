McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1,020.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,937,000 after buying an additional 734,849 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $613.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.03 and its 200-day moving average is $551.74. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.82%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

