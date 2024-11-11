Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MIRM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.