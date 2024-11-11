Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $367.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $329.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average of $326.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

