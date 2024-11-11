Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 802,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,195,000 after buying an additional 109,457 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

