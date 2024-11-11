Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 50.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

