Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ (GLUE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $568.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $57,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,231,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,388,516.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773,722 shares of company stock worth $11,573,438 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

