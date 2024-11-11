Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ (GLUE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLUE
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Monte Rosa Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $57,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,231,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,388,516.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773,722 shares of company stock worth $11,573,438 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Monte Rosa Therapeutics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.