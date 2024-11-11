Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of MPAA opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 16,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $111,771.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,984,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,358,982.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.