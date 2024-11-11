Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance
Shares of MPAA opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.