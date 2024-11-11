MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get MRC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRC Global

MRC Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRC stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 308.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.