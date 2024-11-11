NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NNVC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoViricides stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. ( NYSE:NNVC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of NanoViricides as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.