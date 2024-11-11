NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
NNVC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.59.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01.
Institutional Trading of NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.