NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2024

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NNVC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoViricides stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of NanoViricides as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

