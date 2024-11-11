Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $134.11 on Monday. Natera has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock worth $5,849,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.