National Bank Financial Weighs in on Cameco FY2025 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.40.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$73.12 on Monday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$81.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market cap of C$31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00. In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

