Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVGS. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Navigator in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Navigator has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Navigator Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Navigator has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth $3,444,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 108.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 644,011 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

