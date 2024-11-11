Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Shares of NXST opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $140.92 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.63, for a total value of $155,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,906.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

