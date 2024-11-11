Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells $1,435,725.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $1,435,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,779.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brad Vincent Hutjens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $468,996.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $110,975.15.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC opened at $110.98 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.50 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 858.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

