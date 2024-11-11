NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.48.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $75.88 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.