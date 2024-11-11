Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at UBS Group

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of NCLH opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,159.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

