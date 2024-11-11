NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.