Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $1,703,818.80 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $695.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $410.86 and a 52 week high of $709.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $623.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.