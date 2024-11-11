PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 720.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,197,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,223,018.26. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,492,400 shares of company stock valued at $142,172,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.61%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

