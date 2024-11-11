Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pentair by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,885,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 145,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Pentair Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PNR opened at $104.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $107.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

