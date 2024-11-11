Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 223.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,625,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $107,447,000 after buying an additional 1,122,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,093,000 after purchasing an additional 372,218 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 166.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,466 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.