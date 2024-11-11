Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.14% of Perion Network worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Perion Network by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Perion Network by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ PERI opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $420.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PERI

Perion Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.