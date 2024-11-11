Piper Sandler Cuts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $12.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPOF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE XPOF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,613.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 26,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $325,693.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,205.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $72,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

