Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,004 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,004 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3,434.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

SM opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SM

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.