Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 333.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 274,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 128,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 998,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 329,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

