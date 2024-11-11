Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,038,489 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Permian Resources worth $54,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 28,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

