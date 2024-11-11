Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 56,952 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.24% of World Kinect worth $41,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 891.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of World Kinect by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. World Kinect’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

World Kinect announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 9th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

