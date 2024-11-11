Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 514,895 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of JFrog worth $41,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

JFrog Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,043,960.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,043,960.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 547,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,812,995.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.