Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Watsco worth $43,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 39.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 6.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $528.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.77 and a 1-year high of $533.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.70.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

