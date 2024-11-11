Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $54,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Humana by 7.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,598,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 46.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Humana Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $288.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.70. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

