Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $50,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 58,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 710,992 shares of company stock valued at $17,619,823. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.