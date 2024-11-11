Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $41.38 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $41,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 56,814 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,835,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $175.15 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $188.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average is $134.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

