Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.58 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $42,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,001,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,368,000 after purchasing an additional 780,417 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

