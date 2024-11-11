Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $44.52 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6,342.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $44,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,843.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,843.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,634. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $89.87 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

