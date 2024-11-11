Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.20 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $50,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $190.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $129.42 and a 52 week high of $213.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.73.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

