Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $53.82 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of PG&E worth $53,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 84.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of PG&E by 48.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

