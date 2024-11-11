Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $48,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

