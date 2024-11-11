Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $42,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after buying an additional 90,209 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,687,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $456.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

