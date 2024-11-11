Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 142,440 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,378,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $52,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,640,000 after acquiring an additional 627,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,647,000 after buying an additional 3,470,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 46.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in First Horizon by 5.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,025,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

