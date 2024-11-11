Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,439 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,743,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $47,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $17.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Leerink Partners cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

